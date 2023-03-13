Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

NYSE:BNED traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,067. The stock has a market cap of $108.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

