Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.50.
Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
