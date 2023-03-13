Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,656,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,207,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 543,895 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $53,340,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth $43,428,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,491,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares during the period. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

