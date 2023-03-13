Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $56,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.14. The stock had a trading volume of 105,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,844. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $277.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.