Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 716.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €93.00 ($98.94) to €98.00 ($104.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.79. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.15.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

