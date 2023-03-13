Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the February 13th total of 79,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 257.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 148,737 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BELFB. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $32.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,238. The company has a market capitalization of $404.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.69. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

