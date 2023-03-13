Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $161.74 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $161.74 million and $2.59 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,682.40 or 0.06954219 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00068383 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025323 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00049673 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000882 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

