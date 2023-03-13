Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.36.
Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.14. 5,732,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,362,121. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56.
Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.