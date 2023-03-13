Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATVI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.14. 5,732,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,362,121. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.