Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATVI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.
Activision Blizzard Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.14. 5,732,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,362,121. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $81.50.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
