Bend DAO (BEND) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $809,706.45

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $168.25 million and approximately $809,706.45 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

