Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.13) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.25) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.71) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of TTG stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 177 ($2.13). 375,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,413. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 123.40 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 220 ($2.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 183.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 164.36. The company has a market cap of £312.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,933.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.06.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

