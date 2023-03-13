Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.04

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 59631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also

