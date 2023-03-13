Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Up 37.0% in February

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 75.40%. The firm had revenue of $164.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1311 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

(Get Rating)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.