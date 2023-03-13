Biconomy Achieves Market Cap of $177.68 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $177.68 million and $6.20 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.00423030 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,740.49 or 0.28594037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Biconomy

Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,281,739 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

