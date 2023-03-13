Binance USD (BUSD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $8.39 billion and $9.81 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD’s genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 8,375,923,986 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

