Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

BNOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Bionomics Stock Performance

BNOX stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. Bionomics has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bionomics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

