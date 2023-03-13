Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
BNOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Bionomics Stock Performance
BNOX stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. Bionomics has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $10.90.
About Bionomics
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
