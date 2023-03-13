Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.48 billion and $246.37 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $128.07 or 0.00526056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,288.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00148279 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00035228 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,336,050 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

