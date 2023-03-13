Bitcoin Diamond 24-Hour Volume Reaches $302,267.58 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $32.98 million and approximately $302,267.58 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00185972 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00083963 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00049124 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00050129 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.