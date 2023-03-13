Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Capitalization Tops $8.26 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $8.26 million and approximately $161,200.68 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002792 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00433250 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,897.80 or 0.29276872 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.49518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.67536434 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $146,700.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

