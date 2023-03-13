BitTorrent-New 24-Hour Volume Hits $13.30 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $628.13 million and $13.30 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000064 USD and is up 4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $12,482,920.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

