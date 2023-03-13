BitTorrent-New (BTT) 1-Day Volume Hits $12.60 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $607.08 million and approximately $12.60 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000294 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006076 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004286 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001341 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000064 USD and is up 4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $12,482,920.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

