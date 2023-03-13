BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 829,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $1,637,601. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,008,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

