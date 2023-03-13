BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $77.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 903,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,482 shares of company stock worth $1,637,601 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

