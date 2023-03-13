Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives $67.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

BKH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Black Hills Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE BKH opened at $59.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.88.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after purchasing an additional 838,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,758,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 530,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,582,000 after acquiring an additional 409,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Black Hills by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after acquiring an additional 318,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

