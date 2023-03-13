BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDJ opened at $8.66 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 75,623 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth $518,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,939 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth about $336,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.