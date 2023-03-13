BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BDJ opened at $8.66 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
