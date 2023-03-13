BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EGF opened at $9.64 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:EGF Get Rating ) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

