BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:EGF opened at $9.64 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (EGF)
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
- Watch Out for Inflation Deceleration If You Own These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.