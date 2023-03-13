Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance

BIGZ stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 10,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

