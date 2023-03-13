BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.