BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $6.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth about $97,000.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

