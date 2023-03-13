BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

MQT opened at $10.18 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 31,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

