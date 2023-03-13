Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Update

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BOCN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.40. 12,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,537. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,465,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,061,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,689,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,435,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

