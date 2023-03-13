BMO Capital Markets Lowers Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$17.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TCL.A. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Transcontinental to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Transcontinental Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE TCL.A opened at C$12.94 on Thursday. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$12.53 and a twelve month high of C$18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of C$940.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.81.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

