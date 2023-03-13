BMO Capital Markets Trims Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Target Price to $80.00

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Paysafe stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 378,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.27 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. Paysafe’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paysafe will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $2,483,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 2,225.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

