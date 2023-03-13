Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bonterra Resources Stock Up 8.8 %
OTCMKTS BONXF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. Bonterra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.98.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
