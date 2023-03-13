Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Up 8.8 %

OTCMKTS BONXF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. Bonterra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.98.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

