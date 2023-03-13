Brandon J. Hofmeister Sells 1,250 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,453. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 43,199 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CMS Energy by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 189,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,971,000 after buying an additional 82,897 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CMS Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,740,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,295,000 after buying an additional 511,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in CMS Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.