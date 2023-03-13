Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.06

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 284116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $889.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 245.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,066,000 after acquiring an additional 597,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,814,000 after purchasing an additional 442,963 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,080,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,599,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Read More

