Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 97.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:BFH traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 595,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,875. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bread Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Bread Financial by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

