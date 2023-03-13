Bread Financial’s (BFH) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Bread Financial Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE BFH traded down $2.80 on Friday, reaching $32.11. 581,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.98. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,464,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,669,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,338,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,414,000 after acquiring an additional 312,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

