Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.15

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Sunday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Breville Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.05.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider James (Jim) Clayton 98,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.
About Breville Group
Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.
