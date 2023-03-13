Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.68. 26,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,919. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $26.40.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.
