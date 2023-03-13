Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 963.33 ($11.58).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BVIC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.24) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 830 ($9.98) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.42) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

In other news, insider Ian Durant acquired 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 810 ($9.74) per share, for a total transaction of £24,907.50 ($29,951.30). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,550. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Britvic Company Profile

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 835.50 ($10.05) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 796.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 777.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 697.50 ($8.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 875.50 ($10.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,587.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

