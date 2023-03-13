Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Update

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the February 13th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 220.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 57,489 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 20.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 35.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,435,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BRMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a negative net margin of 109.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.28%.
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
