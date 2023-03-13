Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Update

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the February 13th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 220.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 57,489 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 20.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 35.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,435,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:BRMK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.59. 1,502,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,347. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.91.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a negative net margin of 109.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.28%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

