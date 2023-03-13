Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Plans $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.725 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 3.0 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $136.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.17. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Natixis raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 8,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

