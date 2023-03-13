Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target at $33.70

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJRI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

BJRI stock opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $693.43 million, a PE ratio of 173.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.93.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

