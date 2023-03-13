Brokerages Set Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Target Price at $6.90

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JOBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. Joby Aviation has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $210,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,851 shares in the company, valued at $164,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $515,042.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $210,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,851 shares in the company, valued at $164,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,512. 51.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.