Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target at $14.40

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in LivePerson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in LivePerson by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $9.38 on Monday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

