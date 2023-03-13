Brokerages Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Target Price at $89.47

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.47.

RARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $85.53.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,940 shares of company stock valued at $310,388 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after buying an additional 141,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

See Also

