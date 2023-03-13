Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Update

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BRKL stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.60. 1,410,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,245. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The company has a market cap of $939.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 5,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 158,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,141.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $190,860 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

