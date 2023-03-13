Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.73

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Brother Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

