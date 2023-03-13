Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in February

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Bucher Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCHHF remained flat at $436.92 during midday trading on Monday. Bucher Industries has a fifty-two week low of $436.92 and a fifty-two week high of $436.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $390.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bucher Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

