BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Down 31.4% in February

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the February 13th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BYD Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS BYDDY traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.00. 206,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92. BYD has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $84.88.

Get BYD alerts:

About BYD

(Get Rating)

See Also

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.